Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $151,000 Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $7.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.06%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -248.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

