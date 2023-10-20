Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 21,531.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,132,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,296,000 after buying an additional 1,127,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $215,174,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $115.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.99. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

