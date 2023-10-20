Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 95.8% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $117.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.70. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.30 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

