Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $240,000 in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LANDP opened at $17.21 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

