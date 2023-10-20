Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,589,000 after purchasing an additional 105,705 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $100,326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,819,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,951,000 after acquiring an additional 54,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,631.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,631.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,857 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,818. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.9 %

RCL opened at $82.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.49 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

