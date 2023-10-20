Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $150.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

