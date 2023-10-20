Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 950 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NMFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 496,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $95.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.58 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NMFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

