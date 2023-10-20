Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,613.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,648,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Desktop Metal Trading Down 4.0 %

DM opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 235.11%. Research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

