Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $370.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $276.64 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.12. The company has a market capitalization of $180.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

