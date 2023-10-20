Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Gladstone Land Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

