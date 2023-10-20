Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6,395.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.