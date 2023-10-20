Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of MCRI opened at $57.99 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $67.98.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 905 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $61,621.45. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 997,695 shares in the company, valued at $67,933,052.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 35,104 shares of company stock worth $2,353,443 over the last ninety days. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCRI shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

