Money Concepts Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 45,104.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,467,000 after buying an additional 4,405,395 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Down 0.4 %

CSX stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

