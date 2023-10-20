Money Concepts Capital Corp Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.29 and a 12 month high of $69.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

