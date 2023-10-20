Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $430,000 Position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,849 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

Shares of RTL stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $7.66.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.