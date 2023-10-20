Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,313,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,232,000 after buying an additional 100,023 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 70,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,798,000 after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,156.9% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $36.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

