Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $516,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,427 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

