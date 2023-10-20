Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $726,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Moderna’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,912 shares of company stock worth $20,538,143 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.