Money Concepts Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

PRU opened at $93.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.54. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

