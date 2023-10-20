Money Concepts Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.26.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $220.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

