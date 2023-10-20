Money Concepts Capital Corp Makes New $449,000 Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.67% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JULT. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,355,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the first quarter worth $670,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

NYSEARCA:JULT opened at $30.87 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $65.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

