Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,178 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,711,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,455,000 after buying an additional 28,682,703 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 9,896,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,053,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,055,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,580,000 after buying an additional 2,069,259 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

