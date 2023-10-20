Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 109,129 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,129 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at $865,458.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -269.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

