Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 16,460 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,460 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $268.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.91 and a 1 year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

