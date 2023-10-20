Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,808 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

