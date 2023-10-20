Montis Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Montis Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Shares of PG stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.09. The company has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $126.48 and a 12-month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

