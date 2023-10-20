MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Up 3.2%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.73 and last traded at $59.23. 105,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 471,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 74,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $4,297,644.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,217,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,409,921.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,208,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $9,414,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 136.3% during the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,400,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.