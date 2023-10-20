MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Up 3.2%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.73 and last traded at $59.23. 105,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 471,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.38.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 74,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $4,297,644.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,217,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,409,921.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,208,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $9,414,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 136.3% during the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,400,000.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
