Morgan Stanley Boosts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $50.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TENB. Barclays cut shares of Tenable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $42.97 on Thursday. Tenable has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $123,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,449 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $86,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

