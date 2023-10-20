Morgan Stanley Trims DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Target Price to $43.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.23.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after acquiring an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after acquiring an additional 74,629 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

