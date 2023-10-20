Motive Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,963 Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 215,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,595,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,602,000 after purchasing an additional 475,712 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $65.05. 189,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,252. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.01. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $72.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

