Motive Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after buying an additional 938,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,545,000 after acquiring an additional 149,714 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $398.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,370,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927,925. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.09 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $176.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.11.

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.