Motive Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,962,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,268 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,545 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.00. 1,089,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,506,487. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average is $97.14.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.