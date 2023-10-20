Motive Wealth Advisors Has $265,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Motive Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.1% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $530.00. The company had a trading volume of 658,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,052. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $490.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.