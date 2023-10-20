Motive Wealth Advisors Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.2% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,279. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

