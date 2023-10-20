Motive Wealth Advisors Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,343,852 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

