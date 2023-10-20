Motive Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Motive Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.06. 403,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.80 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.33 and its 200-day moving average is $158.99.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

