Motive Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Motive Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,817,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.96. 234,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $206.72 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

