Motive Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Motive Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.81. 1,290,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828,848. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.
View Our Latest Analysis on PEP
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.