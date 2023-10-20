Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 1,251 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Motive Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,632,992,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

