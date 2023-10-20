Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 18,951 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Motive Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. 1,842,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,320. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

