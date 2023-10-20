Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 2,263 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Motive Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 3.4% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.14. 224,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,318. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $81.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

