Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 3,484 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Motive Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,688,000 after purchasing an additional 124,150 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 500,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,631,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 310,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period.

SPYV traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 207,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,101. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

