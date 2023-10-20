Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 464 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Motive Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,025. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

