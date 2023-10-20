Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 972 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Motive Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 473,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,075,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,299,000 after buying an additional 183,369 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 478,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.89. 587,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,092. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

