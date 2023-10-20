Motive Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Motive Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after buying an additional 1,222,834 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,233,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,694 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,463,000. St. James Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $44,888,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,480,000 after purchasing an additional 402,526 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,665. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.92 and its 200 day moving average is $99.89. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

