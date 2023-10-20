Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.32

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.32 and last traded at $70.99, with a volume of 25756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 97.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.36. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,812.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 192.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

