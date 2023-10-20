Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 38,720 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 42.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 34.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VFC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.