Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 7,143 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,420,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,128,000 after purchasing an additional 776,404 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,944,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,648.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 239,623 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

