Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ VCSH opened at $74.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.62. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.33 and a 1-year high of $76.68.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Commercial Vs Investment Bank, Two Powerhouses Have THIS To Say
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- América Móvil Stock Has Nowhere to go but Higher
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Is Netflix a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.