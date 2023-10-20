Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,465,000 after acquiring an additional 913,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,930,000 after buying an additional 314,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,350,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,536,000 after buying an additional 1,262,338 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,135 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,750. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Get Our Latest Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.